ED issues fresh summons to BRS' KT Rama Rao for questioning on Jan 16 after he sought more time to depose in Formula E race case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:57 IST
