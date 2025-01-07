We will tell Cabinet Secretary that no Delhi-specific provision can be made in Union Budget that can disturb level-playing field: EC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:13 IST
