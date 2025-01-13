AAP leaders to meet EC officials, raise vote transfer issue of party's candidate from Patparganj Awadh Ojha: Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:54 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP leaders to meet EC officials, raise vote transfer issue of party's candidate from Patparganj Awadh Ojha: Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter List Manipulation in Delhi Polls
Kejriwal's Promised Cash Aid: Political Deception or Genuine Support?
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Manipulating Delhi Voter List
Tensions Escalate as Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter Manipulation in Delhi
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter List Manipulation Ahead of Delhi Elections