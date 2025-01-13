Kashmir valley will soon be connected by train and there is enthusiasm among people about it: PM Modi.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Kashmir valley will soon be connected by train and there is enthusiasm among people about it: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- train
- connectivity
- PM Modi
- enthusiasm
- development
- economic
- tourism
- accessibility
- growth
Advertisement