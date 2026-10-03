A ​car drove ​into a crowd ‌in the Australian ​city of Newcastle on Saturday, injuring ‌several people, police said. The driver was arrested at the scene in the city about ‌110 km (68 miles) north of the New ‌South Wales state capital Sydney.

Authorities could not confirm how many people had been injured, a ⁠police ​spokesperson ⁠said, adding that initial indications suggested the incident ⁠was not terrorism related. Multiple people, including children, ​were critically injured, Newcastle Mayor Gavin Morris ⁠said in televised remarks.

Thousands had lined the ⁠city's ​streets to farewell the Newcastle Knights rugby league team due to ⁠compete in the country's National Rugby League grand ⁠final ⁠in Sydney on Sunday, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.