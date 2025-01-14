Six Army personnel injured in landmine explosion in J-K's Rajouri district: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Six Army personnel injured in landmine explosion in J-K's Rajouri district: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unprecedented Security Measures for Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj
Vrindavan Gears Up for New Year Devotees with Enhanced Security Measures
Swift Progress in Sambhal: Police Post Nears Completion Amid Security Enhancements
UAE's 2024 Leap: From Energy Innovation to Infrastructure Elevation
Smooth Pilgrimage: Security Beefed Up at Puri's Jagannath Temple