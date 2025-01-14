Two officials say Hamas accepted draft agreement for Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal. Israel is still weighing the deal, reports AP.
PTI | Cairo | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:25 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
