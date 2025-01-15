33 ships and 7 submarines inducted in the Indian Navy in last 10 years: PM Modi in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:02 IST
33 ships and 7 submarines inducted in the Indian Navy in last 10 years: PM Modi in Mumbai.
