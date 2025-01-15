For making Viksit Bharat in 2047, Army's role will be no less: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at 77th Army Day event in Pune.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:57 IST
- Country:
- India
