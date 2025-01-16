Qatari prime minister says Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire deal to pause Gaza war and release some hostages, reports AP.
PTI | Doha | Updated: 16-01-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 00:33 IST
