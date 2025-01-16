Docking of satellites as part of Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) performed successfully, ISRO sources.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-01-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 09:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Docking of satellites as part of Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) performed successfully, ISRO sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ISRO
- Space
- Docking
- SpaDeX
- Satellites
- Experiment
- Space Technology
- India
- Space Exploration
- Innovation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The SpaDeX docking experiment scheduled for January 7 is now postponed to January 9: ISRO.
India's Space Docking Experiment Put on Hold
Cowpea Seeds Sprout in Space: ISRO's Groundbreaking Experiment
India's Space Docking Experiment Postponed Amid Unique Microgravity Plant Study
The SpaDeX docking experiment scheduled for January 7 is now postponed to January 9: ISRO.