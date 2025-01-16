Maharashtra to establish `Innovation City' on the lines of Gujarat's GIFT City: CM Devendra Fadnavis.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 13:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra to establish `Innovation City' on the lines of Gujarat's GIFT City: CM Devendra Fadnavis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Defence Ministry to make acquisition procedures simpler and time-sensitive to facilitate swifter capability development of military: Officials.
India's Greenhouse Gas Emissions Drop in 2020 Amid Economic Growth Decoupling
Nigeria's National Credit Guarantee Company: A Boost for Economic Growth
Rural Development Ministry Sets Ambitious Housing Goals for 2025
Contrasts in Wealth and Development: Northeast India’s Political Paradox