Medical entrance exam NEET-UG will continue to be conducted in pen and paper mode: National Testing Agency.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Medical entrance exam NEET-UG will continue to be conducted in pen and paper mode: National Testing Agency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Innovative Education Policies for Maharashtra: Minister's Vision Unveiled
Kota: The Emerging Hub for Quality Education and Tourism
Jamshedpur Students Author Groundbreaking Book on Cleanliness
New Education Policy: A Path to Self-Reliance
President Droupadi Murmu's Karnataka Visit Shines Spotlight on Healthcare and Education