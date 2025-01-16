BCCI announces restrictions on personal staff and presence of players' families on tours in new policy to promote discipline and unity in team.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:20 IST
BCCI announces restrictions on personal staff and presence of players' families on tours in new policy to promote discipline and unity in team.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan's Diplomacy Clash with China: A Call for Democratic Unity
Tragic Collision in Solapur: Fatal SUV Accident Shakes Community
Delhi's Cold Spell Stirs Up Community Resilience & Faith
Unprecedented Title Share at World Blitz Championship Sparks Chess Community Outrage
Unity Mall: Revolutionizing Local Economies in Chhattisgarh