Rising middle class, rapid urbanisation, and affordable vehicles going to push auto sector in India: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:03 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
