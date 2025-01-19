Israel says it recovered the body of a soldier killed in 2014, hours before the Gaza ceasefire, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-01-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 11:45 IST
Israel says it recovered the body of a soldier killed in 2014, hours before the Gaza ceasefire, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- soldier
- body recovery
- 2014 conflict
- AP news
- Middle East
- closure
- family
Advertisement