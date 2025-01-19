A Red Cross convoy is on its way to pick up the first Israeli hostages in Gaza, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 19:49 IST
A Red Cross convoy is on its way to pick up the first Israeli hostages in Gaza, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ceasefire on the Horizon: U.S. Diplomatic Efforts for Gaza Truce
Escalating Tensions: Deadly West Bank Shooting Amid Diplomatic Efforts
Indian Army Races Against Time in Assam Mine Rescue Mission
Daring Rescue Mission: Navy Mobilizes to Free Trapped Assam Miners
Race Against Time: Daring Rescue Mission in Dima Hasao's Inundated Mine