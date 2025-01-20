Not against development or airport, but it must not be set up in fertile farmland: Actor-politician Vijay addressing farmers near Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Not against development or airport, but it must not be set up in fertile farmland: Actor-politician Vijay addressing farmers near Chennai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Unveils Ambitious Infrastructure Plans for Western Development
Nitish Kumar's Pragati Yatra: Forged Alliances and Development Initiatives
Crackdown on Unauthorized Colonies: Jammu Development Authority's Stern Warning
Projects launched by PM joint venture between Delhi govt, Centre; reflects AAP's commitment to city's development: Kejriwal.
Bangladesh Halts Judicial Training in India Amidst Diplomatic Developments