I have not done anything, still, I have been held guilty: Sanjay Roy, convicted in RG Kar doctor's rape-murder case, tells Kolkata court.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:58 IST
