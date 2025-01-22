Special Envoy of PM Modi is naturally treated very well, says Jaishankar on his front row seat during Trump’s inauguration.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:16 IST
Special Envoy of PM Modi is naturally treated very well, says Jaishankar on his front row seat during Trump's inauguration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Prepares for Grand National Games Inaugurated by PM Modi
PM Modi's Visionary Roadshow in Andhra Pradesh Sparks Economic Growth
Andhra Pradesh's development is our vision and commitment, says PM Modi in Visakhapatnam.
PM Modi lays foundation stone, inaugurates projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh.
Time for Andhra to become hub of new futuristic technologies: PM Modi in Visakhapatnam.