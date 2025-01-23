Indore police register case against unidentified person for giving alms to beggar: Official.
PTI | Indore | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Indore police register case against unidentified person for giving alms to beggar: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
