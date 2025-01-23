Fear of US sanctions against Russia already factored in; crude prices should remain stable at USD 75-80 per barrel: IOC Chief Sahney in Davos.
PTI | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:47 IST
Fear of US sanctions against Russia already factored in; crude prices should remain stable at USD 75-80 per barrel: IOC Chief Sahney in Davos.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Telangana's Global Investment Drive: From Davos to Singapore
U.S. Sanctions Threaten Russian Energy Sector Stability
Trump Skips Davos in Favor of Virtual Address
WMO Secretary-General to Strengthen Public-Private Collaboration on Climate Adaptation and Early Warnings at Davos
India Engages with US Over Impact of Latest Sanctions on Russian Energy Sector