We held very frank discussions; discussed key sectors of common interest: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on his talks with PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:01 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
