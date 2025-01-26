76th Republic Day: President Droupadi Murmu, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrive at Kartavya Path in traditional buggy.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 10:29 IST
- Country:
- India
