BJP-RSS want a pre-independence like situation in the country where poor don't have rights; only rich have: Rahul Gandhi at Mhow rally.
PTI | Mhow | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:04 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP-RSS want a pre-independence like situation in the country where poor don't have rights; only rich have: Rahul Gandhi at Mhow rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Mhow Rally
- BJP
- RSS
- social equality
- pre-independence
- rights
- justice
- India
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Court Orders Challenge Arrest Procedures, Stir Debate Over Victim vs. Accused Rights
Serbia's Student Uprising: A Fight for Civil Rights Amid Corruption
Nahid Taghavi's Joyous Return: A Symbol of Human Rights Advocacy
Baloch National Movement Condemns Rising Human Rights Violations
Thirsty for Justice: Maharashtra Tribals Demand Water Rights