SC appoints ex-Punjab and Haryana HC judge Jaishree Thakur as independent observer for Chandigarh Mayoral polls on Jan 30.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:14 IST
- Country:
- India
