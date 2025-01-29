Pollution major issue in Delhi, both Centre and AAP-led Delhi govt failed to control it: Cong leader Jairam Ramesh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Pollution major issue in Delhi, both Centre and AAP-led Delhi govt failed to control it: Cong leader Jairam Ramesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World Bank Approves $182 M to Address Health and Food Insecurity Crises in Sudan
Interim Bail Granted to Controversial Godman Asaram Amid Health Concerns
Uttarakhand CM Addresses Healthcare Gaps After Tragic Bus Accident
Pope Francis: Healthy, Hopeful, and Here to Stay
AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology