RG Kar: Absence of protesting doctors is regularised in peculiar facts and circumstances, can’t be treated as precedent: SC
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:54 IST
- Country:
- India
RG Kar: Absence of protesting doctors is regularised in peculiar facts and circumstances, can't be treated as precedent: SC
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Plastic Pipe Industry Poised For Unprecedented Growth
IMD's infrastructure, technology have witnessed unprecedented expansion in the last 10 years: PM Modi.
Special Counsel's Report Unveils Trump’s Unprecedented Efforts to Cling to Power
India's Insurance Sector: Poised for Unprecedented Growth with Strategic Budgetary Moves
Firefighters Battle Twin Wildfires as Unprecedented Evacuations Take Place in Los Angeles