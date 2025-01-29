One more person dies of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Maharashtra, toll rises to two; 16 new cases reported: Officials.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:05 IST
One more person dies of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Maharashtra, toll rises to two; 16 new cases reported: Officials.
