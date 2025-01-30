BJP will make Delhi number one capital if voted to power: Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:37 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
