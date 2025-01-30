Dozens of Palestinian prisoners are released in the West Bank to a welcoming crowd in latest swap for Gaza hostages, reports AP.
PTI | Ramallah | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:30 IST
Dozens of Palestinian prisoners are released in the West Bank to a welcoming crowd in latest swap for Gaza hostages, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australian PM Vows Action Over Ukraine Captive's Fate
Australia Demands Answers on Missing Citizen Amidst Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Biden Aims to Reshape U.S.-Cuba Relations as Trump Prepares for Office
AAP Slams Timing of ED Prosecution in Liquor Scam Amid Election Run-Up
Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi inaugurates party's new headquarters located at 9A, Kotla Road in national capital.