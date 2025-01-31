Banking and Digi Payment Sakhis playing important role in connecting people in remote areas to financial system: President Murmu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Banking and Digi Payment Sakhis playing important role in connecting people in remote areas to financial system: President Murmu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
President Murmu to Honor Icons with Srimanta Sankardeva Award
Top Leaders Convene with President Murmu
President Murmu Urges Probationary Officers to Foster Citizen-Centric Governance and Drive Inclusive Development
A Vision for Unified Governance: President Murmu's Inspiring Speech
Digital fraud, cyber crime and deepfake pose challenge to social, economic and national security: President Murmu.