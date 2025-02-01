Two hostages are transferred to the Red Cross in southern Gaza after standing on a stage and waving, reports AP.
PTI | Khanyounis | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:55 IST
Two hostages are transferred to the Red Cross in southern Gaza after standing on a stage and waving, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- hostages
- Red Cross
- Gaza
- AP
- transfer
- release
- international
- peace
- negotiation
- report
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Deal Secured in Gaza: Hostages to Be Released
Controversy Erupts Over 'Emergency': Sikh Community Stands Firm Against Film Release
Telangana's International Investment Initiative Takes Off
Kutch Copper Joins International Copper Association: Catalyzing India's Green Energy Future
SGPC Protests Disrupt Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Release in Punjab