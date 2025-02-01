Union Budget FY26 size pegged at Rs 50.65 lakh cr, up from Rs 47.16 lakh cr in revised estimates for current year: Documents.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:30 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
