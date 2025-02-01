Hamas hands American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel over to the Red Cross in Gaza City, reports AP.
PTI | Gazacity | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:07 IST
Hamas hands American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel over to the Red Cross in Gaza City, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Deal Secured in Gaza: Hostages to Be Released
Controversy Erupts Over 'Emergency': Sikh Community Stands Firm Against Film Release
SGPC Protests Disrupt Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Release in Punjab
Ceasefire and Hostage Release on the Horizon in Gaza Conflict
Israel's Defense Minister Aims to Release Detained Jews Amid Peace Talks