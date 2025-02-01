Tax relief will provide big benefit to middle class, salaried employees: PM Modi on Union Budget.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Tax relief will provide big benefit to middle class, salaried employees: PM Modi on Union Budget.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sikkim CM Seeks Tailored Financial Support for Sustainable Growth
India's CEOs Riding High on Economic Confidence and AI Rollout
Financial support will be provided for western kosi canal, benefiting 50,000 hectare in Mithilanchal region in Bihar: FM.
EU Pledges Significant Financial Support to Jordan