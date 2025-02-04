Rubio says El Salvador has offered to accept US deportees of any nationality as well as violent American criminals, reports AP.
PTI | Sansalvador | Updated: 04-02-2025 07:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 07:50 IST
