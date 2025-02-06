India had to wait for years to get new technologies and lagged behind other countries, says PM Modi in his address to Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:32 IST
- Country:
- India
India had to wait for years to get new technologies and lagged behind other countries, says PM Modi in his address to Rajya Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ByteDance's $12 Billion Bet on AI: A New Era of Tech Innovation
Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress
Regulatory Sandboxes: Accelerating Digital Health Innovation and Ensuring Patient Safety
UK Political Dynamics and Digital Innovations Unveiled
AI-driven cybersecurity: The push for responsible innovation