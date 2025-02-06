Looking forward to working closely with US Defence Secreatry Hegseth: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Looking forward to working closely with US Defence Secreatry Hegseth: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bridging Nations: The Philippines and China's Strategic Partnership
Andhra Pradesh's Global Ambitions: Naidu Secures Strategic Partnerships at Davos
Ukraine Seeks Global Security Assurance Amid Peace Negotiations
Strengthening Ties: India's Strategic Partnership with Egypt
India and Indonesia Reinforce Strategic Partnership Ahead of Republic Day