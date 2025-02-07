A bigger worry for us is global uncertainties, it has direct impact on growth, investment decisions and consumption: RBI Governor.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:50 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
