Three die in explosion at kite string factory in UP's Bareilly: Police.
PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Three die in explosion at kite string factory in UP's Bareilly: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- explosion
- UP
- Bareilly
- kite string
- factory
- deaths
- investigation
- safety
- community
- incident
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mystery Illness Sparks Investigation as New Bridge Connects Rajouri
Minister's Aide Hospitalized Amidst High-Profile Murder Investigation
Mystery Illness Sparks Investigation in Rajouri Village
Cracking Down on a Cyber Deception: Impostor ADGP Facebook Account Sparks Investigation
Grisly Murder Case in Rachakonda: Husband's Claims Under Investigation