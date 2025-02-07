Uddhav Thackeray dares Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde to try and poach Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Uddhav Thackeray dares Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde to try and poach Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Formula E Revamps Strategy with High-Stakes 'Pit Boost'
Trump Tokens: Navigating the New Frontier of Crypto Politics
V. Somanna Inspects Mela Camps and Rail Arrangements for Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj
Church of England Revamps Safeguarding: A New Era of Oversight
Karnataka's New Irrigation Scheme: Promises and Politics