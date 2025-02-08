State Department informs Congress of plans for $7 billion-plus arms sales to Israel as Netanyahu visits Washington, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 03:19 IST
