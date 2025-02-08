CM Atishi trailing behind BJP rival Ramesh Bidhuri by 1,149 votes from Kalkaji seat after first round of counting for Delhi polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 10:03 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
