Under PM Modi's leadership, we are very keen that Delhi gets govt which serves its people: Sitharaman on Delhi assembly election results.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:47 IST
Under PM Modi's leadership, we are very keen that Delhi gets govt which serves its people: Sitharaman on Delhi assembly election results.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- assembly
- election
- results
- Sitharaman
- Modi
- leadership
- government
- governance
- citizens
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Senate Controversy: Pete Hegseth's Contentious Path to Pentagon Leadership
Brothers of Ideology: Owaisi's Critique of Kejriwal and Modi
Kash Patel: Historic Path to FBI Leadership
Supreme Court Explores Role of Courts in Modifying Arbitral Awards
Congress Criticizes Modi Over Rupee's Decade-Long Decline