Global uncertainty should settle down going forward which should help to bring down inflation, says RBI Governor.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:51 IST
Global uncertainty should settle down going forward which should help to bring down inflation, says RBI Governor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's Port Delays Threaten Economic Stability
Balancing Corporate Profits and Wages: A Path to Economic Stability
France's 2025 Budget Breakthrough: A Crucial Step to Economic Stability
There is no change in RBI's approach on rupee and we don't have any specific target, says RBI Governor.
RBI Projects Optimistic GDP Growth Amid Lower Inflation Forecast