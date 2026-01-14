Left Menu

Venezuela's Prisoner Release: A Step Towards Peace?

Venezuela's government announced over 400 prisoner releases as a peace gesture. Rights groups estimate releases to be 60-70, criticizing the process's slow pace. At least 800 political prisoners remain, according to NGOs. Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado pushes for release ahead of a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a significant political development, Venezuela's prominent lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez announced the release of more than 400 prisoners on Tuesday, a move intended to foster peace within the nation. However, the transparency and pace of this initiative have drawn criticism from rights groups.

While the Venezuelan government asserts that it holds no political prisoners, stating all detainees face rightful legal charges, Foro Penal, a local NGO specializing in legal defense for detained individuals, reported that over 800 individuals were incarcerated at the start of the year. These figures starkly contrast the official numbers.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, is a pivotal voice in the call for prisoner releases. Machado is gearing up for a scheduled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, where she is expected to further advocate for the freedom of prisoners, including some of her close allies.

