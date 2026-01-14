Venezuela's Prisoner Release: A Controversial Move
Jorge Rodriguez, Venezuela's top lawmaker, announced the release of over 400 prisoners. Recent weeks have seen several prisoner releases by Venezuelan authorities, although rights groups claim the actual number is lower.
In a notable announcement on Tuesday, Venezuela's principal legislator Jorge Rodriguez declared the release of over 400 prisoners, signalling a significant move by the state.
The Venezuelan government has been making headlines recently with a series of prisoner releases. However, this claim has sparked controversy as human rights organizations say the number of released inmates is much smaller.
Despite official announcements, discrepancies between government statements and reports from rights groups have raised questions about the transparency of Venezuela's criminal justice reforms.
