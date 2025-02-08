Delhi poll results nothing more than referendum on Arvind Kejriwal, AAP: Congress.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi poll results nothing more than referendum on Arvind Kejriwal, AAP: Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brothers of Ideology: Owaisi's Critique of Kejriwal and Modi
BJP Accuses Congress of Undermining India's Constitution
Gujarat AAP Chief Lauds Kejriwal, Criticizes BJP Before Delhi Polls
Delhi Youths in Trouble: Bike Incident with AAP MLA's Son Sparks Controversy
Political Showdown: AAP Under Fire After MLA's Son's Run-In with Delhi Police