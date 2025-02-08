Congress has scored a double hattrick of scoring zero; they are giving themselves gold medal of defeat: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:22 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
